Pierre T.F. Riggs student Natalie Maillet was named this week’s Pierre Fine Arts Performer of the Week for her work in the choir. Here is here nomination:
Maillet has been a real team player lately, considering that there hasn’t been a full team in choir for the last few weeks. There have been many days where Maillet is the only soprano in choir due to COVID-19 and close contacts. As overwhelming and stressful as singing alone can be, Maillet has risen to the occasion every time, and has rehearsed with her fellow choir members, singing out her part to the best of her ability.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.