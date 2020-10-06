Natalie Maillet

Pierre T.F. Riggs student Natalie Maillet was named this week's Pierre Fine Arts Performer of the Week for her work in the choir.

 Courtesy Photo

Pierre T.F. Riggs student Natalie Maillet was named this week’s Pierre Fine Arts Performer of the Week for her work in the choir. Here is here nomination:

Maillet has been a real team player lately, considering that there hasn’t been a full team in choir for the last few weeks. There have been many days where Maillet is the only soprano in choir due to COVID-19 and close contacts. As overwhelming and stressful as singing alone can be, Maillet has risen to the occasion every time, and has rehearsed with her fellow choir members, singing out her part to the best of her ability.

