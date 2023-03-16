After eight years, Max Foth has decided to step away as the Stanley County boys basketball head coach.
Principal Curt Littau said on Tuesday that the School District Board accepted his letter of resignation during its meeting on Mar. 8.
“It was so tough doing basketball because it was so much time away from family. And not only the practices each day and night, I have to get to the school extra early and, of course, the 20 regular-season games,” Foth said on Tuesday. “It’s just a lot of time away, and I miss my family and I’m looking forward to spending more time with them. So that was the main catalyst that led to me resigning from basketball.”
During his time as head coach, Foth led the Buffaloes to six winning seasons and a SoDak 16 in 2021-22. Stanley County also had four years where the Buffs advanced in the postseason under his tenure.
Foth won Region Coach of the Year for the 2017-18 season.
“When I inherited this basketball program, it was in a little bit of disarray. They had a bunch of different coaches over several years, and they hadn’t had a whole lot of success. Me and some other coaches that I’ve coached with over these years, we took this team and kind of built it into a very respectable basketball program,” he said. “To have as many winning seasons as we did, to be the smallest Class A school to make it to the SoDak 16 last year, I feel like we’ve accomplished a ton here at Stanley County. And I’m excited to see what those kids accomplish in the future. I’m sure when basketball season rolls around, I’m sure I’ll be missing it. But it’s a decision that’s best for me and my family at this time.”
In Foth’s last year at the helm, Stanley County finished 3-18 and with a 10-game losing streak after falling to No. 2 Miller, 64-52, in the Class A Region 6 Quarterfinals on Mar. 7 at the Miller Armory.
The Buffs also placed seventh in the region standings.
Junior forward Broch Zeeb made the Big Dakota All-Conference Team for Stanley County while sophomore guard Kaden Montana was an honorable mention.
“I think that this year, it was a very tough year,” Foth said. “Not because of the kids in any way, but it’s hard to go from as competitive and as dominant as we were in some cases last season to this season. It was difficult. But the future is extremely bright because of the youth that we had on our basketball team.”
Foth mentioned that 17 of 21 players were freshmen and sophomores and said their best is yet to come.
“We would start tons of freshmen and sophomores on the court, and some of our best lineups included freshmen and sophomores. So it’s tough to be competitive when you’re that much undersized and there’s that big of an age gap,” he said. “So I think next year’s team is going to be night-and-day different from this year’s team. I think they’re going to be super talented. I know those kids work extremely hard, and I look for them to have great seasons going forward and really establish ourselves to what we have been in the past.”
Even though Foth will no longer coach on the hardwood for the Buffs, he will remain on the sidelines as head coach of Stanley County football. Foth said his decision to keep coaching on the gridiron in Fort Pierre came down to “consistency.”
“Football season, it’s a lot more consistent. You know exactly how long you’re going to be gone. You know exactly what your practice schedule looks like each week. You have four road games during the season until the postseason rolls around,” he added. “So it cuts down on travel, it cuts down on practice time and stuff like that. It made more sense to be able to stick with the football program.”
Foth also touched on how coaching just one team will ease some of his workload.
“I think the biggest place it will help me is being able to focus more time and energy in the offseason. That was the difficult task of being the head basketball coach and football coach,” he said. “It also made my summertimes very, very busy between open gyms and team camps and everything for two different teams. So being able to cut down on some of that responsibility in the summertime, being able to really focus on the weightroom and our football program, I think that’s where it will help me as a coach get better.”
In 2022, Buffs football went 3-6, and its season ended with a 58-8 loss to Wall in the first round of the Class 9AA Playoffs on Oct. 20 at Wall High School. Foth explained what’s next for Stanley County on the gridiron.
“I think we have an extremely bright future ahead of us for Stanley County football. I feel like we’ve got great coaches in place. (Assistant coaches) Tate Gabriel and Damon Hoftiezer, they’re going to do great things for us,” he said. “Just like on our basketball team, we had so many freshmen and sophomores that played big-time varsity football this year that are going to be a little bit stronger, a little bit more physical, a little bit more ready for varsity football in this upcoming season.”
As Foth’s coaching duties will just be on the football field going forward, he made sure to express his gratitude to everyone that has been and still is a part of the school’s basketball program.
“Thank you to everybody I’ve coached. Thank you to all of my coaches that have worked with me. I couldn’t have done as good of a job without all of the help within our community and our kids,” Foth said. “And thank you to everyone who has reached out. It’s been a week since people have known, and I’ve gotten tons of calls, texts and emails. I’m very appreciative of my time here being the basketball coach at Stanley County. And, obviously, with me still being in the school, I wish these kids nothing but success.”
The Capital Journal reached out to Stanley County Athletic Director Keely Bracelin for comment on what the school's plan is to fill its vacant coaching position and did not receive a response before time of publication.
