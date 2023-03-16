Max Foth
Max Foth stepped down as the Stanley County boys basketball head coach after the School District Board accepted his letter of resignation during its meeting on Mar. 8.

After eight years, Max Foth has decided to step away as the Stanley County boys basketball head coach.

Principal Curt Littau said on Tuesday that the School District Board accepted his letter of resignation during its meeting on Mar. 8.

