The Pierre Trappers played the Hub City Hotshots on Tuesday night in the first game of a two game series at Hyde Stadium in Pierre.
The Trappers got on the board first in the second inning when Alex Gonzales scored on a Max Modeste double. They scored two runs in the third and fourth innings. The two runs the Trappers scored in the fourth inning came off a two-run home run by catcher Johnny Pacheco. The Trappers pushed their lead to 6-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning when Nick Grossman hit a solo home run. The Hotshots broke into the scoring column in the seventh inning when Drew Gallegos hit a two run home run. That would be all that the Hotshots would score. The Trappers got the outs necessary to win the game by a 6-2 score.
The returning Tyler McDonald, who pitched for the Trappers last season, earned the victory on the mound. He allowed two runs on five hits in nine innings while striking out an Expedition League record 16 batters. McDonald told the Capital Journal after the game that it felt pretty special after the first inning.
“I can’t remember what inning it was, but I can remember striking out the side,” McDonald said. “I was hoping to sustain that and go through the whole game. It was just a great feeling.”
McDonald said that he was a little nervous before Tuesday’s game.
“The last game I actually pitched in was in early May,” McDonald said. “I’ve been throwing bullpens and going to tryouts. I’ve had a couple of live at-bats against guys, but it was nothing like that.”
Landon Cody took the loss on the mound for the Hotshots. He allowed six runs on nine hits in five innings, striking out two.
Trappers head coach Tanner Neale told the Capital Journal that winning Tuesday’s game after losing three straight was big for the team.
“Obviously, the Badlands series was what it was,” Neale said. “We got beat pretty good three times. We’re looking forward to being back home again. That’s been the tale all summer long. We just have to be back home and figure things out. Tonight was a huge start. Our first priority is to keep winning Beef Cup games. We’re also chasing a postseason spot. We’re going to treat this whole week like it’s the postseason, whether that means winning Beef Cup games or chasing Souris Valley. It’ll be a fun rest of the week.”
The Trappers (11-9 in the second half, 25-25 overall) and the Hotshots (8-15 in the second half, 21-30 overall) will compete against each other for the final time this season on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT. The daily promotion is Wine Wednesday, while the gameday promotion is Pierre Cowboys Night. The Trappers will be wearing specialty jerseys honoring the Pierre Cowboys of the Basin League, which was a summer baseball league from 1953-1973. Fans will get a chance to own a jersey during a postgame auction.
Wednesday will also see the return of Connor McDonald to the pitcher’s mound. Like his brother Tyler, Connor McDonald pitched for the Trappers last season. Neale said that he hopes Connor isn’t too nervous considering what his brother did against the Hotshots on Tuesday.
“I hope Connor is not putting too much pressure on himself,” Neale said. “It’s going to be good to see him come out here and pitch again. We got to relive the memories we had last year with Tyler tonight. We’ll get the same with Connor on Wednesday.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.