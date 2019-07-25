The Pierre Trappers played the Hub City Hotshots on Wednesday night in the second game of a two game series at Hyde Stadium in Pierre.
The Trappers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning when Michael Herrera and Ken Scott scored on a Billy Moreland single. They extended that lead to 5-0 when Zane Phelps hit a two-run home run. The Trappers scored two more runs over the rest of the game. The Hotshots got a pint-size amount of hits, but they weren’t able to scratch across a run. The Trappers shut out the Hotshots, 7-0.
The returning Connor McDonald earned the victory on the mound for the Trappers. He allowed zero runs on five hits in seven and two-thirds innings, striking out 12. McDonald’s performance comes one day after his twin brother Tyler set the Expedition League record for strikeouts.
“We’ve always been pretty competitive,” McDonald said. “When he went out and did really well, I was trying to do just as good as him.”
Trappers head coach Tanner Neale said that the performance of the McDonald twins these past two games have been a big help to his team.
“It helps us out arms wise,” Neale said. “We got two wins out of them. They’re better people than they are baseball players. It was refreshing to be around them. They showed up for us twice. Two Beef Cup wins helps us here down the stretch.”
Trevyn Wells took the loss for the Hotshots. He allowed six runs on four hits in three innings, walking five and striking out four.
The Trappers wore jerseys on Wednesday night honoring the Pierre Cowboys, who were a semi-pro baseball team in the Basin League from 1953-1973. Public address announcer Peter Theodos referred to the Trappers as the Cowboys throughout the game.
The Pierre Trappers (12-9 in the second half, 26-25 overall) played against the Spearfish Sasquatch (6-15 in the second half, 24-26 overall) in the first of a five game series starting on Thursday. First pitch for games on Thursday and Friday is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT. The doubleheader on Saturday will start at 5:05 p.m. CT. Daily promotions are Thirsty Thursday, Fireworks Friday, Sip Happens Saturday and Sunday Funday. Gameday promotions are Circus Night, Space Night, East River versus West River Night and Cancer Awareness Night. There will be specialty jersey auctions for Saturday and Sunday’s games.
