The 2022 South Dakota High School Basketball Region Coaches of the Year were announced on Tuesday. The awards were voted on by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association. Nine awards were given for head coaches in eight total regions for both boys and girls basketball. There was a tie in Region 2 for boys head coach, and in Region 3 for girls head coach.
Stanley County alum and current Miller head girls basketball coach Tom McGough was named Co-Head Girls Basketball Coach of the Year for Region 3 with Huron’s Tim Buddenhagen. McGough led the Rustlers to a 13-9 record, which is an improvement of one win over last season’s record. The team allowed 163 less points this season than they did last season. Their season ended with a loss to Herreid/Selby Area in the Region 2B Tournament.
Lower Brule head boys basketball coach Brian LaRoche was named Region 3 Head Boys Basketball Coach of the Year. LaRoche led the Sioux to a 22-4 record this season, which was an improvement from last season’s 17-9 record. The Sioux lost the State B Championship to DeSmet. They allowed 71 less points this season than last season.
The other Head Boys Basketball Region Coaches of the Year are Paul Raasch (Langford), Brendan Sheppard (Flandreau), Mark Amdahl (Summit), Kyle Courtney (Rapid City Christian), Mitch Begeman (Sioux Falls Roosevelt), Jason Kleis (Dakota Valley), Ryker Kreutzfeldt (Mitchell) and Brett Gardner (Winner).
The other Head Girls Basketball Region Coaches of the Year are Steve Sawinsky (Herreid/Selby Area), Brendon Pitts (DeSmet), Brandon Kandolin (St. Thomas More), Kent Kolsrud (O’Gorman), Molly Mason (Viborg-Hurley), Michael Koupal (Wagner) and John Hess (Wall).
Assistant Boys Basketball Region Coaches of the Year are Trent Kurtz (Aberdeen Central), Buster Vincent (Sioux Valley), Andrew Tuttle (Potter County), Adam Courtney (Rapid City Christian), Ray Slaba (Hanson), Jeff Neuharth (Elk Point-Jefferson), Lonnie Klundt (Gregory) and Justice Morrison (White River).
Assistant Girls Basketball Region Coaches of the Year are Becky Erickson (Groton Area), Jamie Neuendorf (Hamlin), Wade Stobbs (Huron), Jennifer Reiners (Spearfish), Brook Begeman (Sioux Falls Christian), Dana Bigge (Harrisburg), Amy Long (Yankton), Mandy Koupal (Wagner) and Keely Connot (Winner).
Hamlin’s Pat Kraning was named the Lower Level Boys Coach of the Year for Regions 1-4, while Potter County’s Wendy Rausch was named the Lower Level Girls Coach of the Year. Howard’s Kenedy Koepsell was awarded the Lower Level Boys Coach of the Year for Regions 5-8, while Pet Egstad of Ben Reifel Middle School in Sioux Falls was named the Lower Level Girls Coach of the Year.
