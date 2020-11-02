Pierre T.F. Riggs senior Levi McKinley was named this week’s Pierre Fine Arts Performer of the Week. Here is his nomination:
Levi McKinley has been a leader in the tenor section of the choir throughout his high school years. He is a very flexible singer in that he will sing wherever he is needed. McKinley always puts forth his best effort. This year, McKinley became a four-year participant in the All-State Choir, which will take place in Sioux Falls in April of next year. McKinley also placed third in the Oral Interpretation Tournament held in Pierre on Saturday.
Nice job Levi!
