The Pierre Trappers of the Expedition League announced on Monday the hiring of Seth McLemore as the head coach of the Trappers for 2021.
McLemore is an assistant coach at Murray State University in Kentucky, where he works with the hitters and assists with all defensive position groups. Prior to Murray State, McLemore spent two years as an assistant coach at Central Methodist University, where he worked with hitters and outfielders. During his tenure at CMU, McLemore helped the Eagles to secure a no. 10 national ranking in the shortened 2020 season, and a regional appearance in 2019. McLemore has coached in two summer collegiate leagues to date. In 2017, he was the head coach of the Windy Hill Whales of the Beach Collegiate League, where he led the Whales to their first ever divisional title and a championship game appearance. In 2019, McLemore was the associate head coach with the Spearfish Sasquatch in the Expedition League. He was a key part of the Sasquatch leading the league in stolen bases in 2019.
McLemore is originally from Pulaski, Tenn. His playing resume includes earning an American Midwest Conference Second Team All-Conference honor as a third baseman in 2016, and a Midland Collegiate Athletic Conference Golf Glove as a third baseman in 2015. He also played independent professional baseball for the Alpine Cowboys in 2016.
“I am very excited to lead the Trappers in the 2021 season,” McLemore said. “After spending the summer of 2019 in the Expedition League, Pierre was one of my top choices in coming back to the league to be a head coach. The fans, atmosphere and tradition of winning here in Pierre made it a no-doubt decision in my mind. I am very excited to start recruiting players with my coaching staff and beginning the journey of bringing an Expedition League title to Pierre.”
Trappers general manager Kelcy Nash said that she is looking forward to what McLemore and his assistants will bring to Trappers.
“With Seth’s strong coaching and playing background, he brings a new round of excitement to Trappers baseball,” Nash said. “We can’t wait to see the Trappers back on the field.”
Opening Day for the 2021 Expedition League season is scheduled for Tuesday, May 25.
