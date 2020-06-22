The Pierre T.F. Riggs athletic department announced on Monday morning that they will hold an event at the Steamboat Park Amphitheater where parents and players will be able to meet new head girls basketball coach Kirk Beebout on Tuesday evening.
The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. CT to 6:30 p.m. CT. This will be an opportunity to meet Coach Beebout and welcome him to the community. Readers are asked to contact the activities office if they have any questions.
