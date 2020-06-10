Today’s edition of the Meet the Trappers segment will introduce fans and readers to Jimmy Harden, Noah Parsons, Jackson Hauge, Mitch Stroh and Conner Banta.
Harden is a sophomore right handed pitcher at Chaffey College in California. He is from Ontario, CA. Harden originally went to Hope International University. He played for the Trappers in 2018. In the 2018 Expedition League season, Harden went 1-4 in 17 appearances. He threw 34.2 innings, had an 8.30 ERA, 36 strikeouts and two saves.
Parsons is a junior right handed pitcher at Cal State Bakersfield. He is originally from Taft, CA. He originally played at Fresno City College. Parsons gave up two runs and two walks against Holy Cross in his lone appearance in the 19-20 season.
Hauge is a freshman third baseman/first baseman from Minnesota State-Mankato. He is originally from Ramsey, MN. He did not see action in 2020. Hauge is the latest in the long line of Minnesota State-Mankato signings.
Stroh is a sophomore catcher at Augustana. He is from Elk River, MN. In the 2019 season, Stroh had six runs on seven hits with three runs batted in. 2020 saw him start one game in two appearances. Stroh earned a spot on the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence.
Banta is a freshman right handed pitcher from Spokane Community College. He is from Kennewick, WA. Banta is college teammates with fellow 2020 Trapper Noah Guidry.
