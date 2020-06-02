Today’s Meet the Trappers series will introduce you to pitchers Jerson Morales, Miguel Baez, Drew Talberg, Zach Blake and Nolan Guidry.
Morales is a right handed pitcher in his redshirt freshman season at Western Nebraska Community College. He is from Miami by way of the Dominican Republic. This past season saw Morales give up 10 runs on 10 hits in 13 innings pitched. Morales also had 11 walks, 15 strikeouts, and an earned run average of 5.54. Morales played for the Trappers in 2019. He have up 31 hits and 26 walks while striking out 23 batters in 33 innings of work. Morales started six of 11 games he played. He ended the season with a 1-2 record and a 7.90 ERA.
Baez is a freshman right handed pitcher at Western Nebraska Community College. He is from the Dominican Republic. Baez is a college teammate with Morales. He gave up four runs on one hit with seven walks in one inning pitched.
Guidry is a sophomore right handed pitcher at Spokane Falls Community College. He is from Huntington Beach, California. Guidry played for the Fremont Moo of the Expedition League last season. He struck out 23 batters, walked 22, and gave up 60 hits in 40.1 innings pitched. Guidry started three out of nine games, and finished with a 4-0 record and an 8.47 ERA.
Blake is a sophomore right handed pitcher at Centralia College. He is from Tacoma, Washington. Blake went 1-0 with three strikeouts in 10 innings pitched in 12 appearances in his freshman season.
Talberg is a sophomore left handed pitcher at Northern State University. He is from Milica, Minnesota. Talberg was a three-year starter and senior team captain in high school under coach Craig Talberg, who is also his father. Talberg went 5-4 in his final two seasons, finishing with 95 strikeouts. He tallied a career low 2.11 ERA and a .197 opponent batting average in his senior season. He was a Granite Ridge All-Conference and Academic All-State winner. Talberg played two summer seasons with the Isanti Redbirds, where he had a 4-0 record to go with 46 strikeouts and a 1.67 ERA. Talberg is college teammates with Pierre’s own Spencer Sarringar, as well as former Trappers Connor Burgess and Seth Brewer.
