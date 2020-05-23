The Pierre Trappers are shooting to start their 2020 season on July 1, so now seems like a great time for you readers to get to know some of the players on the team. The first portion of the Meet the Trappers segment will include infielder/catcher Zac Cox, first baseman/left handed pitcher Cooper McMurray, right handed pitcher Dominick Parkhurst, outfielder Carson Max and utility player/right handed pitcher Tyler Wiltshire.
Cox is a freshman at the University of Kansas. He is from Manhattan, Kansas. Cox is a four-time letter winner in baseball. He helped his team to a Regional Championship and State Runner-Up finish in 2017. Cox had a.400 batting average and 25 RBIs in his senior year of high school. Athletics runs in Cox’s family. His father, Mike Cox, played football at the University of Idaho before coaching at Idaho, Utah State, Louisville, Michigan State, University of Washington, Kansas State and UTEP. Cox’s father also coached for the St. Louis Rams.
McMurray was an All-State first baseman in Oklahoma. McMurray is an incoming freshman at the University of Kansas. He throws three pitches: a fastball, curveball and changeup. McMurray comes to the Trappers from Tulsa.
Parkhurst is a returning player for the Trappers. He had a 3-3 record for the Trappers in 2019, including 29 strikeouts and a 5.24 ERA in 46.1 innings pitched. Parkhurst was an Expedition League All-Star. Parkhurst is from Tucson, Arizona.
Fans of Pierre athletics have likely seen Max’s athletic exploits. He was a three-sport athlete at Mitchell High School. He was an All-State football player and a State Champion wrestler. Max hit in the middle of the lineup for consecutive American Legion state runner-up teams for Mitchell Post 18.
Tyler Wiltshire plays at Minot State University alongside Parkhurst. Like Parkhurst, Wiltshire is from Tucson. He has a career batting average of .185, including 15 RBIs, 17 hits, 13 runs and three stolen bases.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.