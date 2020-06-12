Today’s super-sized Meet the Trappers segment will introduce fans and readers to Peyton Zabel, Tyler Ranel, Kadin McDonald, Gage Davis, Max Patterson, Calvin Schonebaum and Jake Collins.
Zabel should be familiar to readers in the Capital City area. He is a redshirt freshman right handed pitcher at Iowa Western Community College. Zabel, a Pierre T.F. Riggs alum, towers at 6-foot-6-inches tall. He previously went to Augustana University after getting drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers. Zabel has been recovering from Tommy John surgery. A recent workout saw him throw over 90 miles per hour, which should be an encouraging sign for Trappers fans.
Ranel is a junior outfielder at Tusculum University. He is originally from Lawrenceville, GA. Ranel played for the Trappers last season. He had 13 hits, 13 runs, seven runs batted in and two home runs in 24 games. Ranel’s older brother EJ played for the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs in 2018.
McDonald is a freshman infielder at Olympic College. He is from North Las Vegas. McDonald had a .143 batting average and one RBI in three games played this season. He is the third person with the last name McDonald to play for the Trappers, but the first non-twin. The other two McDonalds were twins Connor and Tyler McDonald.
Davis is a freshman left handed pitcher at Olympic College. He is from Mill Creek, WA. Davis had five strikeouts in six and one-thirds innings pitched in two games played this season.
Patterson is a freshman right handed pitcher at Olympic College. He is from Honolulu, HI. He did not play in the 2020 season for Olympic College. He is teammates with fellow Trappers Kadin McDonald and Gage Davis.
Schonebaum is a sophomore outfielder and left handed pitcher at Concordia-Irvine. He is from Parker, CO. He went to Valour Christian High School, which is the same school as 2019 Trappers player Jonathan Boulaphinh. Schonebaum was an honor roll student all four years of high school, as well as a member of the 2018 Academia All-State First Team. Schonebaum was a part of three Colorado State Baseball Championship teams in high school.
Collins is a sophomore catcher and infielder at Minot State. He is from Littleton, CO. Collins appeared in six games with four starts for MSU in 2020. He had a .286 batting average, four hits and four RBIs, three of which came in a 10-0 victory over Missouri Western. Collins finished his high school career with a .331 batting average. He is college teammates with fellow Trappers Tyler Wiltshire and Dominick Parkhurst.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.