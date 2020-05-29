Today’s Meet the Trappers segment will introduce the readers to left handed pitcher Colin Smith, right handed pitcher Andrew Ciandro, right handed pitcher Hayden Robbins, catcher/outfielder Hunter Ranweiler and outfielder Carter Howell.
Smith attends Aquinas College in Michigan. He is from Kingston, MI. Smith played for the Trappers in 2019. He started eight games. He had 36.1 innings pitched and a 6.93 earned run average. Smith struckout 37 batters, which was the third highest total on the team last season. In his 2020 college season, Smith had a 12.38 ERA in three games.
Ciandro attends Cal State-Bakersfield, where he is teammates with 2019 Trappers player Nick Grossman. Ciandro is from Seaside, CA. He has a career ERA of 9.79 in 30.1 innings pitched. He had an ERA of 11.57 in three appearances in 2020.
Robbins attends Trevecca Nazarene University in Tennessee, where he is teammates with 2019 Trappers pitcher Tiger Cox. Robbins is from Mount Joliet, TN. He made four appearances in 2020, striking out five over five innings of work. Robbins held a 5.40 ERA while allowing just three earned runs.
Ranweiler attends Minnesota State-Mankato. He is the seventh Trappers signing from Minnesota State-Mankato, joining the likes of Teddy Petersen, Nick Altermatt, Jack Waletich, Kyle Nordby, Collin Denk and Nick Spitt. Ranweiler started 11 times in 12 games in 2020. He had a .326 batting average with 13 hits, two RBIs and two stolen bases.
Howell attends Augustana University. He is from Moorhead, MN. Howell started all 13 games in 2020. He had a .440 batting average, with 22 hits, five doubles, one triple, two home runs, 17 runs and 10 RBIs. Howell had a slugging percentage of .700, an on-base percentage of .481, and a perfect fielding percentage.
