Today’s edition of the Meet the Trappers seniors will see a lot of familiar faces be reintroduced to the fans. Players included in today’s Meet the Trappers are outfielder Niko Piazza, left handed pitcher Subaro Oshima, catcher Alex Gonzales, right handed pitcher Ryuya Kato and shortstop Michael Herrera.
Piazza will be entering his third straight season with the Pierre Trappers. He had 12 hits, nine RBIs, eight runs and five home runs in his senior season at Southeast Oklahoma State. Piazza previously played at Scottsdale Community College. Southeast Oklahoma State, the school that Piazza currently attends, is the alma mater of basketball legend Dennis Rodman.
Oshima and Kato both attend West Hills Community College in California, where Trappers assistant coach Jake Witt is also an assistant. Oshima is a sophomore from Chiba City, Japan. He gave up 11 hits, 15 runs and 12 walks in seven and one-thirds innings. His earned run average is 11.05. Kato gave up 39 hits, 30 runs and 14 walks while striking out 14 batters in 25 and one-thirds innings. His ERA is 9.95.
Gonzales is another returner for the Trappers. Last season saw Gonzales set the single season record for walks drawn with 40. He had nine hits and seven runs in 39 at-bats in his senior season at Metropolitan State University-Denver. Gonzales has attended both Scottsdale Community College and Cal State Bakersfield. He is the brother of current Seattle Mariners pitcher Marco Gonzales.
Herrera is in his third year with the Trappers. He is a two-time Expedition League All-Star, and the statistical leader in many categories for the Trappers. He is a senior at Trinity University in Texas. He previously attended Scottsdale Community College and Abilene Christian. In his senior season, Herrera had three home runs, eight runs batted in, 15 hits and 13 runs in 12 games. He had a batting average of .349.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.