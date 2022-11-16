On Sept. 30, Pierre wide receiver Jack Merkwan caught nine passes for 112 yards and a touchdown during a 43-34 win against Brandon Valley, giving him the 11AA record for career receiving yards (2,343), passing Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Trey Naasz (2,337).
“It means a ton to me,” Merkwan said. “And it means a ton that Lincoln (Kienholz) was my quarterback through it all, and he helped me out a ton through everything. So I’m just really grateful to hold that record.”
But that was just the tip of the iceberg for Merkwan’s senior campaign.
Along with two touchdowns, the veteran wideout caught eight passes for 234 yards in Pierre’s 35-20 win over Tea Area in the 11AA state title game on Saturday — a state championship record for any division. His performance earned him the Back of the Game award.
Merkwan told the Capital Journal moments after the game that Saturday was the best performance of his high school career.
“He’s a heck of an athlete. And he works hard at what he does, and he has a huge passion for the game,” senior wide receiver Brecken Krueger said. “And so when you put all those things together, you get basically what he has. And his hard work has really paid off. And I love to see everything that he’s accomplished this year.”
In his final season for T.F. Riggs High School, Merkwan totaled 1,058 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. He had two games of 200 yards and four of at least 100 yards. Merkwan also caught touchdowns in eight of the team’s 12 games, including multiple scores against Aberdeen Central (three) and then Tea at the DakotaDome.
“After last year, having a great season and our team having a great season, I just kind of fell in love with the sport. This year, I was super excited to start senior year and had a very strong few games. But just to endow my Governor football career with this past Saturday in the dome and just to have that game, it’s a true blessing, just to share that experience with my whole team.”
There’s little doubt that Merkwan will go down as one of the best to do it for Pierre, and his career stats support that statement. He finished his time as a Gov with 123 receptions, 2,706 yards and 28 touchdowns — all program records.
“I think a lot of kids want to be great. But they don’t always necessarily want to do what it takes to be there. And Jack’s the kid that does,” Pierre head coach Steve Steele said. “And he put in a lot of extra time, especially with Lincoln working on timing. I think that was kind of a special connection that they had was that Lincoln could trust and understand what Jack was trying to accomplish. Not even just with the route, but understanding why (and) how he’s running his route and then where the ball needed to be. Jack’s success is because he was able to build that chemistry and build that trust with the quarterback.”
But there’s more to it than that. According to Merkwan, possibly his strongest attribute is his knowledge of the game. And that stems from his dedication in the classroom, where he and many other players take college-level courses.
“I like to pay attention to detail,” Merkwan said. “And get my footwork right for me as receiver — get my fakes, right. And ultimately, just do whatever I can to make it easier for a throw from Lincoln. But I take pride in the mental side of the game.”
Merkwan said another strength of his as a receiver is his hand-eye coordination, which derives from his baseball roots.
“I’m very good at making contact with baseball,” he said. “And I kind of just noticed that as I started getting older and catching balls, and catching passes from Lincoln.”
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder knows he’s not the biggest or strongest wideout, so he finds other ways to keep defenders off balance.
“I try to play with the (defender’s) minds. I try to get every advantage before the ball is actually snapped,” Merkwan said. “I think about how I’m gonna release. I think about how I can keep their feet kind of twisted up and how I can beat them, get a little more to speed, get a little hesitation. Anything I can do to win those one-on-one matchups and just get open, make big plays.”
And senior defensive back Jayden Wiebe can speak from experience.
Wiebe said what makes Merkwan such a threat to opposing defenses is his ability to read coverages. Practicing against an All-State and All-Eastern South Dakota Conference receiver like Merkwan helps Wiebe and other DBs improve their skills and vice versa.
“Jack’s obviously a great receiver as his stats show,” Wiebe said. “So being able to go up against him in practice, not just me, but other DBs as well, just helps us improve our skills at DB. And it also helps him see different playstyles from a DB point of view, and that just helps him get better and helps us get better at the same time.”
Throughout the season, Wiebe and Merkwan would have 1-v-1 battles during practice, and Wiebe would often talk a little trash to his teammate.
“Jayden’s not doing that because he doesn’t love us. He’s doing that to push us, get us better. And it really helps,” Merkwan said. “He’s a very competitive player, and that competitiveness really, really pushes me every day in practice. And (I’m) very fortunate to be able to work with his ability every day in practice and push me to be a better receiver in person as well.”
Merkwan also credits some of his success to being surrounded by a wide receiving room like Pierre’s.
“We have, I would say, the most talented wide receiver corps in the state,” Merkwan said. “Lincoln knows that when he drops back, he has three, four guys he can count on every single time.”
Merkwan said his favorite part of playing the position is catching touchdowns. He recalled his 92-yard score in the 11AA Championship Game was “one of the better feelings” he ever had.
That play also turned out to be the longest passing touchdown in a South Dakota state championship game.
Steele said Merkwan’s breakthrough moment was on a similar stage two years ago when he caught four passes for 64 yards and a touchdown during the state title game against Brookings in 2020.
The Govs dominated the Bobcats that day, 38-6.
“So I was really nervous before that game,” Merkwan said. “And I was able to handle the pressure and put on a good game. And I actually was able to score a touchdown, to get a few catches. And that really boosted my confidence. And that’s kind of that game, kind of who I am, as a player today. Just having confidence knowing that I’ve done it before…”
A player that Merkwan looks up to is Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, which is why the Pierre wideout chooses to wear the No. 17.
“Earlier in the season, I was actually watching his highlights. And I wasn’t watching when he caught the ball. I was watching right when the ball was snapped. And then I go to the next play, just those first few steps,” Merkwan said. “I think that’s one of the things I’ve kind of mastered throughout the season is just those first steps.”
Merkwan also enjoys watching former North Dakota State and current Green Bay Packer Christian Watson.
After his record-breaking performance on Saturday, Merkwan said it hadn’t sunk in that it was his last time playing for Pierre. In fact, he’s still riding the high of being a four-time state champion.
“It’s hard to kind of be sad. Actually, one of my friend’s Instagram captions is ‘Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened,’” Merkwan said. “It’s a quote from Dr. Seuss, and that’s a really good way to put how I was feeling.”
Even though it hasn’t sunk in yet for Merkwan, he knows it will eventually.
“I’m gonna miss it,” he said. “I mean, it was an amazing, amazing experience. It’s an experience that not many people get to experience, just being able to play for someone like Lincoln you know, someone like Coach Steele. Two of the best at what they do around. And just being able to work with them every day and getting better with them.”
But maybe most of all, he will miss playing in front of the Pierre faithful at Hollister Field.
“My favorite part is running out there right before the game starts and all the fans that are going crazy, got kids giving the high fives, it’s very special,” Merkwan said. “We got so many people there, there’s not enough seats for everyone. You got people standing around the field. It’s such an amazing time, (and) there’s so much energy. And every single person on our team is blessed to be able to call it their home field.”
For Steele, he will feel the absence of Merkwan’s unique and upbeat personality.
“He makes it so everyone has a lot of fun,” Steele said. “He always did everything with a smile on his face. He’s always a happy, goofy and fun loving guy that you can have some playful banter with. So I know, we really did appreciate that, and we will miss that going forward.”
As one chapter ends for Merkwan, another one begins.
He said that college football will definitely be in his future. Merkwan added that his recruiting process is still ongoing but noted he’s looking at schools, such as Northern State University and the University of Sioux Falls.
But on Dec. 12, Merkwan will have an opportunity to show off his skills to more colleges when he plays for the West Team in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium.
“One thing I kind of take pride in is my work ethic,” he said. “I’m super excited to be around people that are also at that next level. People just like me that just want to keep pushing, see how far they can make it in football, see what they can do with all their hard work. And I’m super excited to make a decision to get going and be playing football.”
