Pierre's Jack Merkwan ended his Govs career with 234 receiving yards and two touchdowns against Tea Area in the 11AA State Championship on Saturday.

On Sept. 30, Pierre wide receiver Jack Merkwan caught nine passes for 112 yards and a touchdown during a 43-34 win against Brandon Valley, giving him the 11AA record for career receiving yards (2,343), passing Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Trey Naasz (2,337).

“It means a ton to me,” Merkwan said. “And it means a ton that Lincoln (Kienholz) was my quarterback through it all, and he helped me out a ton through everything. So I’m just really grateful to hold that record.”

Pierre's Jack Merkwan earned the Back of the Game award after breaking the 11AA State Championship record with 234 receiving yards against Tea Area on Saturday.
In his final season for T.F. Riggs High School, Jack Merkwan totaled 1,058 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. He had two games of 200 yards and four of at least 100 yards. Merkwan also caught touchdowns in eight of the team’s 12 games, including multiple scores against Aberdeen Central (three) and then Tea at the DakotaDome.
Pierre's Lincoln Kienholz, left, Steve Steele and Jack Merkwan after winning the program's sixth-straight state title on Saturday.

