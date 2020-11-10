Emily Mertes
Courtesy Photo

Pierre T.F. Riggs student Emily Mertes was named this week’s Pierre Fine Arts Performer of the Week. Here is her nomination:

Mertes was accepted into the South Dakota All-State Orchestra for the third year, marking the second year in a row that there is Pierre representation in the All-State Orchestra. This year was very different since the auditions were virtual, but Mertes took it all in stride and did a wonderful job.

