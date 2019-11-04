Pierre T.F. Riggs student Emily Mertes was chosen as October’s Warrior of the Month for her performance in the school band. Here is her nomination:
Mertes is the first student in over 40 years to represent Pierre in the South Dakota High School All State Orchestra. This will be her second year as a member of the elite group on violin. She is originally from Rapid City, where they have a strong strings program. Mertes moved to Pierre over the summer – where they have a budding program outside of school, but not what she was used to. Mertes met early with Moriah Gross, an area teacher, to come up with a plan to prepare for All State Auditions this fall. She ran into a hiccup because students auditioning for any SDHSAA High School instrumental group must be a member of an instrumental group in their school, but Pierre T.F. Riggs doesn’t have an orchestra. Mertes and Mackenzie McKeithan-Jensen came up with a plan for her to be in band while still making it worth her time. Mertes joined and volunteered to play upright bass – which is totally opposite of what she already plays. She jumped right in to band even though it was outside her comfort zone. She’s made fast friends with the other students and has picked up upright bass quickly. Mertes is a wonderful addition to the Pierre T.F. Riggs program, and she represented our town well at All-State this weekend.
The Warrior of the Month award was created as a way to recognize students involved in athletics, fine arts and other extracurricular activities at T.F. Riggs High School. This award is presented to the students in partnership with the South Dakota National Guard. All individuals nominated are then voted on by the Pierre T.F Riggs staff who take into consideration the students’ character, citizenship and grades.
