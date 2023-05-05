Twins Jake and Joe Mikkonen are no strangers to tennis, but this spring marks the first year they’ve played an organized version of the sport.

After years of playing tennis just for fun, the Mikkonen brothers, sophomores at T.F. Riggs High School, decided to take it up a notch by joining Pierre’s boys varsity team.

Pierre's Jake Mikkonen hustles to the ball during his doubles match with the Bulldogs on Apr. 20.
Pierre's Joe Mikkonen eyes the ball during his doubles match with the Bulldogs on Apr. 20.
Pierre's Jake Mikkonen prepares to hit the ball during his doubles match with Milbank on Apr. 20.

