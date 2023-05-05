Twins Jake and Joe Mikkonen are no strangers to tennis, but this spring marks the first year they’ve played an organized version of the sport.
After years of playing tennis just for fun, the Mikkonen brothers, sophomores at T.F. Riggs High School, decided to take it up a notch by joining Pierre’s boys varsity team.
“We would just come down to these tennis courts every once in a while and play and screw around, and it was pretty fun,” Joe Mikkonen said during Wednesday’s practice. “So we thought, ‘Hey, maybe we should try it.’”
Governors head coach Emily Williamson first caught a glimpse of their tennis skills during an open-court practice at Kennedy Elementary before the 2023 season began.
“I was there one day, and there were these two kids there and I was like, ‘Who are you,’” she said. “Right away, they just were kind of a light in the gym, asking questions and willing to learn. So it was really awesome to have them there.”
But despite being initially impressed by the Mikkonen twins, Williamson wasn’t sure if they were going to join her squad.
“I think we kind of hooked them with the team and just knowing that we're growing, and it's okay to be brand new,” she said. “Then, they came up for practice and just — every day, they got better and better, and they work amazingly together as a doubles team. So it's been such a joy to have them on the team.”
As Williamson mentioned, Jake and Joe have been doubles partners for a majority of this season, and they’ve already seen success. The twins have won three doubles matches, defeating Spearfish, 10-7, on Mar. 24, St. Thomas More, 10-1, a day later and Milbank, 10-6, on Apr. 20.
So what’s led to this early success for the twins in their first year of playing varsity tennis?
Well, having raw talent may have something to do with it. Williamson said the boys played with control, as opposed using too much force or failing to maintain proper swing technique.
“I saw simplicity. I saw that they weren’t trying to do too much,” Williamson said. “And for just having played a little bit recreationally, they actually had some skill without having any instruction or lessons, that I know of at least. Sometimes, recreational players can overswing or try and get fancy, and that's not what I saw.”
Laurie Mikkonen said when she and her brother began playing with Jake and Joe at a young age, the twins would partner up with either their aunt or dad.
“Their No. 1 favorite game to play was jackball, which is where (they) would try to hit the ball out of the tennis court, which I think is very common for kids,” she said. “So they would want to hit the ball out, and then they want us to run and get it. And of course, we wouldn't do that. We would make them run and get it.”
But as they got older and became better tennis players, the Mikkonen brothers joined forces. So now, it was Jake and Joe versus aunt and dad.
“They started beating us,” Laurie Mikkonen said. “We tried to be nice to them to start with, but they ended up beating us anyway.”
Along with tennis, Jake and Joe have played baseball, basketball, football and soccer together as well. Joe Mikkonen said the first sport they shared together was tee-ball.
But their bonding time doesn’t stop there.
They live together and share one car. Joe Mikkonen put it simply, saying, “We do everything together.”
All this time with one another has formed an undeniable chemistry between the two.
“It's just insane. It's like we actually have that mind-to-mind connection,” Joe said. “It's crazy because we can read each other really well. We're basically the same person, so it's kind of cool.”
“We can kind of just look at each other and know what we need to do,” Jake said.
Their aunt said the twins had a strong bond at birth, but the chemistry grew through playing sports together.
Jake echoed his aunt's comments, noting that the synchronization between the two gives them an edge in doubles matches.
“It’s awesome because we’re always there for each other,” Jake said. “You always have someone to depend on and work with.”
The brothers' complimentary skillsets have made them a solid third flight doubles team this season.
“I think Joe has some really great volleys at the net and is just a monster at the net. Jake's got a huge serve and maybe is a little bit more confident in his groundstrokes,” she said. “That really helps each other, having one really comfortable on the back of the court and one a little bit more eager in the front. So that makes for a really good doubles team.”
The twins are also both ultra competitors, which Jake said brings them “really close with each other.”
“We both want to win, which helps our chemistry a lot,” he said.
It doesn’t matter if it’s playing a pickup basketball game at the YMCA or trying to achieve the highest grades in class, neither Mikkonen brother enjoys losing.
“Every little thing has to be a competition,” Joe said. “I know it probably shouldn't be, but, yeah, every little thing has to be a competition, whether it's who can fold their laundry the fastest or do the dishes.”
“It's always a competition because we have to be better than one another,” he added.
That competition is on hiatus after an ankle injury ended Jake's season in mid-April.
But even so, Jake said his first season of playing competitively for the tennis team was “really fun” and a “good experience.”
Williamson shared some encouraging signs she saw from her sophomore before he was permanently sidelined.
“He’s still learning some technique as far as the strokes go, but he has a great foundation. And he was playing a lot of long points and really good points. He stayed very patient, he didn't rush things — His serve was really starting to come along,” Williamson said. “So, you know, unfortunate that the injury occurred, but I'm very excited to see what could happen for him next year as a singles player.”
Williamson moved sophomore Weston Northrup up from junior varsity to play doubles with Joe, though the coach may try out other player combinations as she sees fit. So far, Joe has played well with his new partner.
“It's been really great to see how (Joe's) been able to adapt to a new partner so quickly, as well as how quickly Weston's been able to jump into doubles, having not really played much doubles other than JV matches before,” she added. “So I'd really like to see him just continue to improve his doubles strategy.”
When asked what he will do since he won’t play again this season, Jake Mikkonen said he plans to be a “big cheerleader” for his brother.
“Might bring some pom poms, shirt with his name on it or something like that,” he added jokingly.
With still two seasons left for the Mikkonen twins to hone their tennis skills, Williamson said the sky's the limit for them.
“I'm very excited and hopeful that they both will come out again next year. Because with a summer of training and some instruction, and then all of next season to think where they could be — they're only sophomores. I see a long road for tennis in them,” she said. “They could be at the top of the state if they really put their minds to it. They're doing a lot of things right.”
