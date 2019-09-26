Junior volleyball defensive specialist/outside hitter Morkeia Mutchelknaus and junior soccer midfielder/forward Carston Miller were named this week’s PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week. Here are their nominations:
Mutchelknaus is a leader on the court for the Junior Varsity squad which is a group of girls from various grades and programs that are playing together for the first time. Mutchelknaus is the captain of this group, holding all of her players accountable in these games. She leads the team in passing and serving, and is a huge asset in both the front and back row. Mutchelknaus is well known for being a reliable player, rarely making errors in whichever position she is in. As a program, the Governors volleyball team is working to reduce the number of errors they are making through conscious decision making and staying focused while intense at the same time. Mutchelknaus has done a nice job balancing this, and has found her place as a solid contributor to the varsity floor as well. For varsity, Mutchelknaus is serving 100 percent. She comes in to replace starters without getting rattled. She knows her place on the court and routinely does her job. She is consistently a solid player for the Govs at both levels. Mutchelknaus demonstrates a good work-ethic and a positive attitude in all practices.
Miller had a great week. He scored a hat trick against Mitchell last week, with all three goals coming in the span of 13 minutes. All three goals were very impressive. He jump started an offense that had been struggling, and helped the team come away with a much needed win. Miller has been getting better every week, and is a true leader on the team.
