Tuesday marked the second time this season Stanley County girls basketball hit a four-game losing streak after the Buffaloes fell to Gregory at Parkview Gym, 71-49.
Senior forward Kori Gabriel and junior forward Cadence Hand did not play in Tuesday’s game, so freshman center Breckyn Huebner and junior forward Rachael Runge started in their place.
But Stanley County felt the absence of its usual starters.
“For the circumstances that we’re under, it's about what you can expect,” head coach Keely Bracelin said. “There's just some young girls that have had to rise to the occasion and step up and get a lot more minutes than what they're used to. I figured it'd be a little bit rough, but I saw some good things, out of some of them, too.”
The Buffs finished the night shooting 16-of-56 (28.6 percent) overall, 4-of-18 (22.2 percent) behind the arc and 13-of-19 (68.4 percent) at the free-throw line.
Sophomore guard Mattie Duffy led the way with 16 points, and sophomore forward Kaysen Magee pitched in with 10.
“We're still adjusting to losing two of our posts right now, so we have a lot of work to do there,” sophomore guard Morgan Hoffman said. “Just trying to adjust with that and learning to run the plays without them, which we need to work on. But I think we'll get there, especially with these next few games.”
Despite the lopsided result, senior guard Alejandra Juarez thinks the Buffs performed well with no Gabriel or Hand.
“I think we really stepped up. We knew what we had to do,” Juarez said. “We had one practice without them, too, and we had to figure stuff out and figure out what to do. I think on offense, it was something new. We had one post (player) in at one time with four guards. So people took it upon themselves to be a post, and they really made that adjustment.”
Juarez, one of only two seniors, noted she takes on more of the leadership role in Gabriel’s and Hand’s absence while making sure her teammates have an equal platform.
“I do step up to be the leader, but we also have a respect for each other,” Juarez said. “So we're all a family, basically. I love these girls to death, and we all treat each other with respect.”
The final score may not show it, but Tuesday’s game began as a tightly-contested affair. In fact, Stanley County (4-10) pulled within one point about midway through the first quarter.
With about five minutes left, Duffy drove underneath the basket and used a wrap-around pass to find Magee for the short jumper to make it 10-9 Gregory.
But then the Gorillas had an offensive explosion. They went on a 23-0 run to give them a 33-9 lead early in the second quarter.
When it seemed Gregory (5-4) was pulling away, the Buffs responded with a 14-4 run of their own, capped off by two Duffy free-throws in the final seconds after getting fouled on a transition layup.
Stanley County now trailed 37-23 at the intermission, and that same theme continued in the second half.
Norman drives and passes to Magee, who nails the jumper.44-27 Gorillas | 4:01 3Q #CJsports #sdpreps pic.twitter.com/sKYC8HxgkO— Pierre CJ Sports (@PierreCJsports) January 25, 2023
After tying their largest deficit at 67-34 late in the fourth quarter, the Buffs outscored Gregory 15-4 in the final three minutes, and Hoffman grabbed five steals.
She scored the final basket for Stanley County in the closing seconds after tallying her fifth steal for an easy transition layup.
Bracelin was pleased with her guard’s effort towards the end, even against “junior varsity and bench players.”
“I liked seeing Morgan putting pressure on the ball there and getting those steals,” Bracelin said. “I liked us finishing, having fastbreak opportunities and getting those layups. That type of aggressiveness, I want them to play that way against the varsity girls. So it's just getting them to do that every single time.”
Hoffman finished with 13 points and a team-high six steals and eight rebounds.
“I started out well, and then they brought the face guard out, which made it more difficult,” Hoffman said. “(I was) just trying to work around that and still put up points for the team.”
Hoffman shared her thoughts on her play down the stretch and how that could help her going forward.
“The face guard made it harder to do everything. (But) being able to get all that stuff at the end and those shots brought my confidence back and hopefully will move it to the next game,” she said.
When asked how important it was for the Buffs to finish strong, Hoffman said it’s crucial because it keeps their “spirits up.”
Defensively, Stanley County continued to struggle. Bracelin’s squad has now allowed teams to score 70-plus points in back-to-back games.
Before consecutive losses to Sully Buttes (78-39) and Gregory, the Buffs gave up an average of 47 points per game and only had one occurrence of allowing more than 60.
So, how can Stanley County right the ship, defensively?
“Honestly, I don't have an answer for that right now,” Bracelin said. “We got to make adjustments without these two girls. That's going to be difficult because they are two girls a lot of our offense and our defense relied on. Now, we gotta step up. I'm not saying they're everything, but they obviously help. We're a little lost without them.”
Luckily for the Buffs, they still have six games left to figure it out. Up next, Stanley County will host Crow Creek (5-6) on Thursday at Parkview Gym at 6:30 p.m.
“They got some size with (5-foot-11 center) Ronessa Sazue. So they're going to look to get it into her, but she's pretty active. She can drive, she can shoot. She's just the big girl. And then they got a great shooter when it comes to Kharmon Wells. Excellent shooter,” she said. “They got some speed when they want to be quick, and they know when to push the ball. We're gonna have to run with them and go down size-wise. I feel like it'll be a little bit more of a (better) matchup for us, compared to (Tuesday). So hopefully it's a little bit better of a game.”
Juarez said the Buffs are eager to get back in the win column.
“We want to put in the work and get that win, finally, get off this losing streak,” she said. “We don't want to start doing it again. These are our last years. That was the one thing we didn't want to have was a four-game losing streak. So I think we're going to work really hard, be aggressive, talk on defense and pull it together for our next game.”
