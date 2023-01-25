Kaysen Magee
Stanley County's Kaysen Magee dribbles the ball between two Gregory defenders during Tuesday's game at Parkview Gym. The Buffs fell to the Gorillas, 71-49.

 Austin Nicholson / Capital Journal

Tuesday marked the second time this season Stanley County girls basketball hit a four-game losing streak after the Buffaloes fell to Gregory at Parkview Gym, 71-49.

Senior forward Kori Gabriel and junior forward Cadence Hand did not play in Tuesday’s game, so freshman center Breckyn Huebner and junior forward Rachael Runge started in their place.

Mattie Duffy
Mattie Duffy led the Buffs with 16 points versus the Gorillas on Tuesday.
Alejandra Juarez
Stanley County's Alejandra Juarez looks to pass the ball during Tuesday's game against Gregory.
Morgan Hoffman
Stanley County's Morgan Hoffman shoots the ball during Tuesday's game versus the Gorillas. She finished with 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds and six steals.
Breckyn Huebner
Stanley County's Breckyn Huebner and Gregory's Asia VanDerWerff elevate for the jump ball at the start of Tuesday's game at Parkview Gym.

