This will be a week of 80’s and 90’s with lots of sun. Enjoy the sunshine and fish for some Missouri River walleye along with other species. Be sure to bring sunscreen, fly spray, and plenty of water. Good luck catching!
REMINDER: Help stop the spread of Aquatic Invasive Species! Check out the Game, Fish & Parks website for detailed info on the regulations. They are very specific so you’ll want to be sure you’ve read the regulations.
If you have questions about which boat docks are open, check out the SD Game, Fish & Parks interactive Public Fishing Access map. To get there, go to https://gfp.sd.gov/fishing-areas/ and click on the link for Public Fishing Access Map. You do have to zoom in on certain areas to see the boat ramp icons and they are up-to-date.
Lake Oahe
In the Pollock and Mobridge areas, the fishing is very good. Right around Mobridge and right around Pollock is very good. Depths are anywhere from 5-25 feet of water, with 15-17 feet often being the sweet spot. Spinners and crawlers and some crankbaits continue to work well to bring in those walleye, and some really nice fish are coming in.
At Akaska, the fishing is pretty good. Anglers are using crawlers or leeches and also pulling plugs in 10-20 feet of water.
At Gettysburg, anglers are bringing in limits. Shore fishing or boat fishing is good. Anglers are fishing in 5-20 feet of water with all presentations working.
Around Spring Creek and Cow Creek, the fishing is very good. Higher water makes room for boats to spread out. Anglers are fishing in 10-25 feet of water, using all presentations. Lots of nice northern, catfish, and smallmouth are being caught also.
Lake Sharpe
Around Pierre and Fort Pierre, the fishing is pretty good. The 15-inch minimum is off until September 1. Anglers are fishing in 10-20 feet of water on the flats and using all presentations for easy limits of walleye and some bass.
Lake Francis Case
Around Chamberlain the fishing is good. Anglers are using spinners and crawlers in 10-20 feet of water.
For more information and up-to-the-minute reports on fishing Lake Oahe, please call Kemnitz MoRest Motel in Mobridge at 605-845-3668. Call Akaska Bait Shop in Akaska at 605-649-7847. Call Bob’s Resort at 605-765-2500 or South Whitlock Resort at 605-765-9762 in Gettysburg. On Oahe and Sharpe call Hutch’s Guide Service at 605-220-2844. On Lake Sharpe and Lake Francis Case, contact South Dakota Walleye Charters at 605-366-1875.
Remember – this report is a snapshot in time and changes can occur quickly. We suggest you call one of our members listed above – they can be very helpful with what is happening along the river. That way you’ll be assured of a great trip!
