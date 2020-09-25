The Missouri Valley Football Conference announced on Thursday the eight game schedules for the spring of 2021. The Missouri Valley Conference had previously announced that their league schools would not conduct conference competition in the fall of 2020. Four of the teams in the 11-team conference are North Dakota, North Dakota State, South Dakota and South Dakota State.
UND opens up the season with three straight home games at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks. They will face Missouri State on Feb. 20, SDSU on Feb. 27, and USD on March 4.
North Dakota State, which has Pierre’s own Grey Zabel on the roster, has one of the rare fall games for an MVFC team. They will host Central Arkansas next Saturday at the Fargodome in Fargo. The Bison open up conference play on Feb. 21 against Youngstown State in Fargo.
SDSU will open their season with road games against Southern Illinois and UND before taking an off week in early March. The Jackrabbits will host Youngstown State in the Jacks’ home opener at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings on March 13.
USD will open up the season with a pair of home games at the newly renovated DakotaDome in Vermillion. They will host Western Illinois on Feb. 19, and Northern Iowa on Feb. 26.
