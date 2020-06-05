Wednesday saw the end of another chapter of the basketball career of Mitchell basketball legend Mike Miller, who stepped down from his assistant coach position from the University of Memphis basketball team.
Miller was an assistant coach under Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway, who attended Memphis from 1990-1993 before embarking on an NBA career that saw Hardway become a star with the Orlando Magic. Hardaway was one of many people Miller thanked in a Tweet announcing his decision to step down.
“The past two years have been amazing, and I have so many people to thank,” Miller said. “Coach Hardaway for believing in me, all our players for their commitment, the University of Memphis and its incredible fans, my wonderful wife and kids, and the entire city of Memphis for everything you have done for my family. All of you have made this opportunity possible for me, and I’m truly grateful.”
The Memphis Tigers went 43-24 in Miller’s two years as assistant coach. This past season saw Memphis have the top recruiting class, but it wasn’t without controversy. James Wiseman, one of the top prospects for the Tigers, was ruled ineligible after the NCAA deemed that Hardaway, who coached Wiseman in high school, acted as a booster in facilitating Wiseman’s move from Nashville to Memphis. The Tigers also lost redshirt freshman Ryan Boyce, who transferred to Georgia State.
Miller is no stranger to Memphis. He played for the Grizzlies from 2003-2008 and 2013-14. Miller stated that the reason he is stepping down is to focus on his family. Miller has two sons and a daughter. Miller’s sons, Mavrick and Mason both play basketball at Houston High School in Tennessee. Mason Miller is a senior, and a top prospect with recruiting offers from Memphis, Indiana and TCU. Mike’s brother Ryan Miller is an assistant coach for TCU.
While Miller is stepping down, he doesn’t want his basketball journey to be over quite yet.
“I will find a way to stay in basketball and continue to make an impact on this city that I love so much,” Miller said. “I will always be a TIGER.”
