The Pierre Governors played in the opening round of the SDHSAA Class AA Boys State Basketball Tournament for the first time since 2017 on Thursday, but they found themselves on the losing end.

No. 6 Pierre fell to No. 3 Mitchell, 60-51, at The Monument in Rapid City, putting the Govs out of contention of winning a state championship.

Lincoln Kienholz

Pierre's Lincoln Kienholz tied Benjamin Heisler with two blocks versus the Kernels on Thursday. Kienholz led the Govs with 19 points.
Benjamin Heisler

Pierre's Benjamin Heisler tallied nine points against Mitchell on Thursday.
Brecken Krueger

Pierre's Brecken Krueger scored six points against Mitchell on Thursday.

Austin Nicholson

Austin Nicholson

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

