The Pierre Governors played in the opening round of the SDHSAA Class AA Boys State Basketball Tournament for the first time since 2017 on Thursday, but they found themselves on the losing end.
No. 6 Pierre fell to No. 3 Mitchell, 60-51, at The Monument in Rapid City, putting the Govs out of contention of winning a state championship.
Senior guard Lincoln Kienholz led the way with 19 points and three assists. He also tied senior forward Benjamin Heisler with two blocks.
Senior forward Jackson Edman tallied 14 points and nine rebounds.
“Obviously, disappointed, played pretty good out there. They played pretty good, too,” Edman said following his team’s loss to Mitchell. “They applied a lot of (ball) pressure. We just weren’t expecting that much pressure. We got back on our heels and let it get to us.”
The Kernels’ defense caused Pierre fits for a large portion of Thursday’s contest, holding the Govs to 19-of-48 (40 percent) shooting overall and 3-of-18 (17 percent) behind the arc.
Mitchell also racked up six steals and forced eight turnovers.
“They played really good defense, got up in our grill and were able to distort our offense,” Edman said.
Pierre head coach Brianna Kusler explained in further detail what the Kernels did defensively to disrupt her team’s offense.
“I think that they were just in the right lanes to really limit some of our entry passes,” she said. “They were testing us from the perimeter, and we didn’t knock down shots as well. But also, we just weren’t getting those in-rhythm looks.”
Thursday’s game began with both teams grabbing leads in what was a back-and-forth first quarter.
Pierre (14-8) cracked the scoreboard first, thanks to a spinning, right-handed layup by Edman just 22 seconds after tip-off. Mitchell responded, though, with five consecutive points to grab a three-point lead less than two minutes later.
The Govs countered with six-straight scores after baskets by Heisler and Kienholz, giving Pierre an 8-5 lead with less than four minutes remaining in the period.
But the Kernels (18-4) finished the quarter on a 10-2 run, as they now led 15-10 after eight minutes of play.
The second quarter was a period of runs, starting with Mitchell.
In the opening three minutes, the Kernels came out on fire. Mitchell tallied an 11-2 run and its biggest lead at 26-12 just under the five-minute mark.
Now, it was Pierre’s turn to go on a long stretch of its own.
The Govs outscored the Kernels, 10-2, in the final 4.5 minutes, and, all of the sudden, Pierre only trailed 28-22 at halftime.
Kusler’s team would eventually climb all the way back into this one, and it started in the third quarter, where the Govs outscored Mitchell 11-9.
Edman gets it in the post and finishes.35-31 Kernels | 4:51 3Q #CJsports #sdpreps pic.twitter.com/y02kGJYnhO— Pierre CJ Sports (@PierreCJsports) March 17, 2023
But Pierre still trailed 37-33 entering the fourth.
After the Kernels stretched their lead to 40-33 to begin the final frame, the Govs suddenly went on an 8-0 run that included seven points by Kienholz. And near the halfway mark, Pierre was up 41-40 — its first time ahead since the first quarter.
Mitchell quickly spoiled the excitement, though, with seven consecutive points, forcing Kusler to call a timeout with just under 3.5 minutes left.
But, once again, the Govs rallied.
Six-straight points capped off by a three-pointer from senior guard Brecken Krueger tied the score at 47 with less than three minutes remaining.
Like many times before, the Kernels countered, and this time it was the knockout punch.
Mitchell outscored Pierre 13-4 the rest of the way to advance to the semifinal round versus No. 2 Sioux Falls Lincoln (19-3) on Friday at 8:45 p.m CST.
“Credit Mitchell with a lot of different things. They applied a lot of pressure, they responded to our runs down the stretch and hit some big buckets down the stretch,” Kusler said. “But I still thought our kids battled through a lot, created opportunities for themselves and put themselves in position (to win). Unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough at the end of the game.”
The Govs’ night nearly went from bad to worse in the final minute of Thursday’s matchup.
With 16 seconds left, the Kernels fouled Kienholz, as he elevated for a layup. Pierre’s top-scorer made the shot but came down hard on the floor, where he would lay for a couple of minutes.
After getting looked at by the team’s athletic trainer, Kacie Mikkelsen, Kienholz would eventually get up and finish the game.
“A pretty hard fall there. I know he’s pretty banged up right now. It’s a pretty quick turnaround for him to get back feeling alright, so we gotta make sure we’re taking care of his body," Kusler said. "So I think, right now, he’s okay but sleeping on it is going to stiffen things up a bit.”
Kusler added that she expects her senior guard to play in Friday’s game against No. 7 Sioux Falls Roosevelt (13-9) in the consolation semifinals.
Tip-off between the Govs and Rough Riders is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. CST.
“He’s a competitor, so I think he’ll be good to go.” Kusler said.
Pierre won its last affair with Roosevelt, beating the Rough Riders, 68-63, on Feb. 24 at T.F. Riggs High School.
Edman shared how the Govs can turn the page and set their focus on winning a consolation championship.
“Get back to the hotel, get some food and rest up,” he said. And come back tomorrow morning ready to fight and win.”
