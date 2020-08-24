The Sully Buttes Chargers kicked off their 2020 campaign with a road game against the Warner Monarchs in Warner on Friday night. The Monarchs came away with a 39-0 victory.
The Monarchs got the scoring started in the middle of the first quarter when freshman quarterback Hunter Cramer connected with senior tight end Landon Leidholt on a touchdown pass. Senior running back Ty Cramer added a touchdown in the first and second quarter to push the Monarchs lead to 19-0. Hunter Cramer connected with Peyton Jung on his second touchdown pass of the half to give the Monarchs a 25-0 lead at halftime.
The third quarter saw the younger Cramer yet again connect on a touchdown pass. Ty Cramer added his third rushing touchdown of the night to put the Monarchs up 39-0, and put the running clock in effect. The Chargers did better in the second half than they did in the first, but it was not meant to be.
The first half saw the Monarchs outgain the Chargers 238-5 in total yards. They ended the night with a 319-126 advantage in total yards.
The bright spot for the Chargers was junior running back Jordan Schall, who had 71 rushing yards on 18 carries.
The Monarchs were led by Hunter Cramer, who completed nine of his 11 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns. Ty Cramer had 99 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Leidholt had four catches for 118 yards.
The Monarchs (1-0) will face the Potter County Battlers (0-1) in Warner on Friday. The Chargers (0-1) will take on a tough Wall Eagles team (1-0) that is coming off a 27-0 victory over the Harding County Ranchers. That game will be the home opener for the Chargers in Onida. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
