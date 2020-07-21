The Pierre Trappers took on the Fremont Moo in the finale of a two-game series at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Monday night. The Trappers came into the game with a two-game win streak.
However, that win streak for the Trappers would come to an end. The Moo scored at least one run in all but the fifth and eighth inning. Luke White and Dillon Sears each had three runs batted in. White in particular had two solo home runs. Ronnie McBride, Luke Boynton and Kanin Dodge each had two RBIs. Matt Abdelnour was the lone Moo player that did not get a hit. The Trappers did not score a single run in a 13-0 loss.
Isaac Van Dyke got the win for the Moo. He went nine innings, allowing zero runs on five hits while striking out six and walking two.
Jake Leger took the loss for the Trappers. He lasted three innings, allowing five hits and four runs while striking out three and walking two.
The Trappers (11-14) have a rare off day on Tuesday. They will get back at it in a two game series against the Western Nebraska Pioneers at Hyde Stadium in Pierre. Wednesday’s gameday promotion will be USD vs. SDSU Night, while Thursday’s gameday promotion will be YMCA Night. Both games are scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. CT.
