The Pierre Athletic Coaches Association announced more awards on Monday. They announced their Friend of PACA awards, and their coaches awards.
Denny Zabel was awarded as a Friend of PACA. Zabel was one of the greatest supporters of all Pierre athletes, and he supported them to no end.
He was at so many different events, and was always friendly and encouraging to both players and coaches alike.
While he will be sorely missed by all those attending Pierre sporting events, he will forever be remembered as a friend of not just PACA, but all Pierre athletics. Zabel was an individual that would attend any event where students from Pierre were competing.
It did not matter if his grandsons were competing or not. If there was an event in Pierre, you could bet on seeing Zabel.
Bruce Kessler from Gators was also awarded as a Friend of PACA. Kessler and Gators Pizza are a cornerstone of the community of Pierre. Kessler has fundraisers for each and every sport that wants them.
He is always willing to help out and do whatever he can for the athletics of Pierre T.F. Riggs High School. During football season, this was no more evident in his joint sponsorship of Tuesday morning defensive shutout breakfast. Having pizzas ready at 6:45 a.m. is no easy task for a business whose hours don’t start until later in the day, but Kessler has always been up to the task.
Head football coach Steve Steele was named the Head Coach of the Year after leading the Govs to an undefeated season and a third straight Class 11AA State Football Championship.
Govs assistant wrestling coach Travis Heasley was named the Assistant Coach of the Year.
The Govs wrestling team finished the year with a share of the Eastern South Dakota Conference wrestling title, as well as fourth place finish at the State Wrestling Tournament.
Football coach Ryan Munson was named the Middle School Coach of the Year.
