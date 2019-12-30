The snow continued to rough up the local sports schedule on Sunday afternoon, as more cancellations and postponements were announced.
The Stanley County basketball games against Jones County in Murdo that were scheduled for Monday were postponed by a day. Those games will now be played on Tuesday. Start times for the games are now scheduled for 1 p.m. CT.
The Sully Buttes Chargers basketball games at the Parkston Classic against Viborg-Hurley were postponed for a second time in four days on Monday morning. The Parkston Classic will now be played on Jan. 18. The Chargers will still play the Viborg-Hurley Cougars at the event. The girls’ game will start at 2 p.m. CT, while the boys’ game will start at 5:30 p.m. CT.
Competition practice for the Central South Dakota Skating Club was cancelled for Monday and Tuesday. Practice will continue on Thursday.
The Chargers boys (1-1) will next see action on Friday against the Wall Eagles (1-1) in Wall. Games are scheduled to tip-off at 3:30 p.m. MT. The Chargers girls (1-2) will next see action against the Mobridge-Pollock Lady Tigers (2-2) on Saturday. Games are scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m. CT.
