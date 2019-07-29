The Pierre Trappers played the Spearfish Sasquatch in the final game of a five game series at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Sunday afternoon.
The Trappers found themselves down 7-3 going into the bottom of the sixth inning. The Trappers erupted for seven runs in that half inning, four of which came on a grand slam by Seth Brewer. They added another run in the bottom of the seventh inning to push their lead to 10-7. The Sasquatch roared back for six runs in the top of the eighth inning, half of which came on a three-run home run by Trace Hamby. The Trappers attempt at a comeback fell just short. The Sasquatch came away with a 13-11 victory.
Logan Hewitt earned the victory on the mound for the Sasquatch. He allowed one run on one hit in one inning, striking out three.
Nate Morris took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed three runs on two hits in one inning, walking two.
Trappers head coach Tanner Neale told the Capital Journal that Sunday’s game was a back-and-forth battle.
“We had too many mistakes that cost us down the stretch,” Neale said. “Overall, it was a fun back and forth battle that didn’t go our way.”
Peter Theodos, who typically is heard doing the public address announcing during Trappers home games, started the game on the mound. He allowed five runs on five hits in four and one-third of an inning, striking out six and walking four. Theodos had not played since June 2 against the Hub City Hotshots.
“It’s been good to have Peter as our safety net,” Neale said. “He does a lot off the field for the Trappers. The fans saw today all that he does for us on the field with some quality innings that we needed with our pitching staff scenario. I’m really happy for him, and I appreciate what he did for us.”
Billy Moreland made some Trappers history in Sunday’s loss. He became the first Trappers player to play all nine positions in a single game.
“I started at catcher, which was pretty much the only position I didn’t feel comfortable with,” Moreland told the Capital Journal. “There were a couple of passed balls, but I held my own for the most part. Once I got in the infield, it was smooth sailing from there. I came in to close in the ninth, even though we were down by two. It wasn’t too bad to be honest.”
Neale said that playing all nine positions was something that Moreland has wanted to do all season.
“He’s one of those guys on the team that we’ll do anything for,” Neale said. “He’s so versatile that it doesn’t matter where he’s at. He’s just a baseball player. It was fun to watch.”
The Trappers (16-10 in the second half, 30-26 overall) host the Fremont Moo (16-9 in the second half, 27-27 overall) in a three game series that started on Monday. This series is a battle of playoff teams from different divisions. There will be a doubleheader against the Moo on Tuesday. First pitch for the first game is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. CT. The daily promotion is Trapper Dog Tuesday, while the gameday promotion is Pokemon Night. The Trappers currently hold a .5 game lead over the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs, who they play in a four game series starting on Thursday. Neale said that this week is going to be very crucial towards trying to build towards a playoff spot.
“We’ve got to put ourselves in the position to do some damage up in Minot,” Neale said. “The four games we have against them to decide that final playoff spot will probably decide most of it. We’ve got three big games against Fremont to build ourselves a safety net that we can use to build a lead or stay within shouting distance going into that series.”
Sunday’s game was also Cancer Awareness Night. The Trappers raised $3,625 for the Avera St. Mary’s Foundation.
