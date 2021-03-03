Pierre T.F. Riggs student Jordan Morley was named this week’s Fine Arts Performer of the Week in an announcement made on Monday. Here is her nomination:
This actually dates back to the end of last semester. Morley is a natural leader and very powerful singer. She is a leader in her section in both Concert Choir and Chamber Choir. Morley always enjoys singing, and it shows every day. She is always ready to go, attentive, and is always wanting to learn. Recently, Morley received a Superior rating on her vocal solo at the Small Group Contest.
