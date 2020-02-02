David faced down Goliath on Saturday night when the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys basketball team took on the top-ranked Yankton Bucks in an ESD matchup in Yankton. The Govs came into Saturday’s game as the last place team in Class AA.
The Bucks came out firing on all cylinders, jumping out to a 25-12 lead after the first quarter. The scrappy Govs were undeterred by their favored opponent. They outscored the Bucks 25-15 in the second quarter, but the Bucks still held a 40-36 lead. The game was won in the second half. The Govs scored four less points in the entire second half than the Bucks scored in just the third quarter. The Bucks pushed their lead to 64-40 after three quarters. They came away with an 83-56 victory.
The Bucks were led by Wisconsin-commit and junior forward Matthew Mors, who had 27 points and two more rebounds than the entire Govs team. Senior guard Cooper Cornemann also had 27 points. Junior forward Aiden Feser chipped in ten points.
The Govs were led by freshman guard Lincoln Kienholz, who had 18 points. Senior center Grey Zabel added 12 points, while senior forward Josh Rowe had nine points.
The Bucks shot 62 percent from the field, including making nine of 15 shots from behind the arc. Conversely, the Govs shot just 45 percent. The Govs shot better from the free throw line than the Bucks, but rebounds and turnover would be their undoing. The Bucks held a 29-13 rebounding advantage. The Govs committed 14 turnovers, while the Bucks had 11.
The Bucks improved to 11-2. The Govs (1-13) have lost five straight games. They will see action three times in the coming week. They will host the Mitchell Kernels (2-8, no. 16 in Class AA) on Tuesday night. The Govs will head to Sioux Falls on Thursday for a battle with the Sioux Falls Washington Warriors (6-5, no. 6 in Class AA). Both varsity matchups in those two games are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. CT. The Govs will end the week against the defending champion Brandon Valley Lynx (9-4, no. 4 in Class AA) on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT.
