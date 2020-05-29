Wyatt Mortenson

Assistant coach Bob Stoeser presents Stanley County seventh grader Wyatt Mortenson with a Perfect 25 Score Patch for skeet shooting.

Stanley County seventh grader Wyatt Mortenson was recently presented with the first ever Perfect 25 Score Patch for the game of skeet shooting in Stanley County trapshooting history. Stanley County athletes have participated in four years of trap shooting. Head coach Sonja Johnson decided to offer skeet shooting this year as well.

