The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors and Stanley County Lady Buffaloes gymnastics teams each had athletes competing in the State Gymnastics Meet at Central High School in Aberdeen this past weekend.
As a team, the Govs placed eighth with a team score of 134.250. Sioux Falls Roosevelt placed ninth with a score of 132.300, while Aberdeen Central placed seventh with a score of 135.625. Watertown won the Class AA State Gymnastics Meet by finishing with a score of 145.925, which was about one point better than Mitchell’s score.
Stanley County freshman Elena Hebb was the lone Lady Buffs gymnast to compete in the Class A competition. She tied for 20th place in the balance beam, and tied for 29th place on the vault.
The Govs were led by senior star Mikah Moser. She finished tied for fifth in the all-around with a score of 36.150. Moser also placed fourth in the uneven parallel bars and vault, and ninth in the floor exercise. She was named to the Class AA All-Tournament Team. Moser earned the Sarah Nitz Award, which is given to a senior gymnast that exemplifies sportsmanship, academics, character and gymnastics ability. She is the second Govs gymnast to earn the award, with the first one being Jenna Goehring in 2009. Stanley County’s Kenna Wieczorek won the award in 2011. Moser also broke the school record for vault on team competition day.
This past weekend State Tournament was the final high school gymnastics competition for Pierre T.F. Riggs seniors Mikah Moser, Meg Erwin and Jasmine Rounds.
