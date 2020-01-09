Senior gymnast Mikah Moser and eighth grade wrestler Trey Lewis were named this week’s PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week. Here are their nominations:
Moser is a multi-sport athlete who has earned state qualifying scores for beam, bars, vault, floor and all-around. Multiple in-season qualifying scores have earned her a spot in the 2020 State Gymnastics Meet. She also scored season highs on all events at the recent Pierre Triangular against Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Central. In addition to being a team co-captain for the Governors Gymnastics program, Moser is a great role model and leader in and out of the gym. Outside of high school gymnastics, Mikah gives her time to coaching youth gymnasts from the Pierre area.
Lewis has done a great job of wrestling on the varsity level as an eighth grader. Throughout the season, he has continued to improve each week by the work he does in the practice room and on his own. He has had to learn to wrestle on the varsity level against the top kids from North and South Dakota. During the team’s last competition week, Lewis had to wrestle Aberdeen Central star Brandon Salfrank, who is a top wrestler at 113 points. Lewis scored more points on Salfrank than any other wrestler has scored this season. During the Elk Point-Jefferson Tournament, Lewis went 4-1 to take third place after suffering a first round loss.
