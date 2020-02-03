Pierre T.F. Riggs senior Mikah Moser was named the Warrior of the Month for January. She was nominated for her role on the Governors gymnastics team. Here is her nomination:
Moser is a multi-sport athlete who has earned state qualifying scores for balance beam, uneven parallel bars, vault, floor exercise and all-around. Multiple in-season qualifying scores have earned her a spot in the 2020 State Gymnastics Meet. She also scored season-highs on all events at the Pierre Triangular against Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Central. At the Pierre Triangular with Aberdeen and Stanley County, she tied the vault and all-around school records she set in 2018. She has been within .2 of breaking the school record on bars that was set in 1984.
In addition to being a team co-captain for the Governor Gymnastics program, Moser is a great role model and leader in and out of the gym. Outside of high school gymnastics, Moser gives her time to volleyball, pole vaulting and coaching youth gymnasts from the Pierre area. She has a 4.0 grade point average.
Other Pierre T.F. Riggs students who were nominated for the Warrior of the Month include sophomore gymnast Emerie Stephens and junior gymnast Aubre Westover.
The Warrior of the Month award was created as a way to recognize students involved in athletics, fine arts and other extracurricular activities at T.F. Riggs High School. This award is presented to the students in partnership with the South Dakota National Guard. All individuals nominated are then voted on by the Pierre T.F. Riggs staff by taking into consideration the students’ character, citizenship and grades.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.