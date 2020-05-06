Pierre T.F. Riggs Athletic Director Brian Moser was named Region 4 Athletic Director of the Year by the South Dakota Interscholastic Athletic Association on Tuesday.
This past 2019-20 athletics season saw Pierre T.F. Riggs teams succeed on the field and in the gym. The Governors football team went undefeated en route to the Class 11AA State Football Championship, while the senior gymnast Mikah Moser placed fifth in the All-Around at the Class AA State Gymnastics Meet. The Governors wrestling team placed fourth at the Class A State Wrestling Tournament. They also placed third in the Class A State Dual Tournament.
Moser is one of eight athletic directors in South Dakota to earn a Region Athletic Director of the Year. He told the Capital Journal that the coaches and the kids are to thank for him earning the award.
“This award shows the high quality of coaches we have in our program.” Moser said. “In a way, I kind of am reaping the benefits of just how well they’ve been doing.”
The athletes within the Riggs athletic program don’t just get it done on the court. They perform well in the classroom. 22 Pierre T.F. Riggs sports and activities groups earned Academic Achievement Awards. Moser said that also played into him earning the award.
“We’re fortunate to have athletes that give almost double the amount of effort to their schoolwork as they do to their sport,” Moser said.
The 2020 South Dakota High School Administrators Association annual conference was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
