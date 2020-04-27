Pierre T.F. Riggs athletes Mikah Moser and Garrett Stout were named the Pierre Athletic Coaches Association Senior Athletes of the Year on Monday. Here are their nominations:
Moser is a letter winner in volleyball, gymnastics and track. She worked extremely hard this year, and was always asking what she could do to improve. She worked hard every day in practice to no only make herself better, but also make her teammates better. Moser has been a varsity gymnast for six years, and a team co-captain for two years. She has qualified for the South Dakota High School Activities Association State Gymnastics Meet as an all around gymnast for six years. She currently holds three of the five individual school records, and was a part of the team that holds the current team score record for gymnastics. At the 2020 SDHSAA State Gymnastics Meet, Moser was awarded the Sarah Nitz Award and the SDGCA Academic All-State team. She broke Pierre’s school vault record. She was a State All-Tournament Team member in 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020.
In addition to receiving PACA-Avera’s Athlete of the Week awards multiple times during her high school career, she was the first “Warrior of the Month” recipient. She was a repeat winner of the award in January of 2020. Moser is a great role model and leader in and out of the gym. She was voted Most Valuable Gymnast by her teammates three years in a row.
Outside of high school gymnastics, Moser gives her time to coaching youth gymnasts from the Pierre area. Moser has vaulted for Pierre since her freshman year. In the Eastern South Dakota Conference, she finished eighth in 2018, and fifth in 2019.
Moser has qualified for the pole vault event in the State Meet every year of high school. She placed seventh as a sophomore. Moser has spent countless hours working on her own vaulting skills. She has spent many hours working with middle school vaulters, making a great contribution to the continued success of Pierre pole vaulting.
Stout is a great human being who also happens to be one heck of an athlete. He was an absolute warrior for the football program the last few years, culminating in leading the Govs to a third consecutive title. Stout played half of the year with a herniated disc, and was in large amounts of pain. He is a great influence on the youth in the community. He goes out of his way to attend youth events, setting a great example for them. Stout is the type of kid that always works his heart out. Athletes and kids like Stout don’t come around every year.
