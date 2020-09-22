Pierre T.F. Riggs student Kate Mullet was named this week’s Pierre Fine Arts Performer of the Week for her involvement in the art club.
Mullet has been a key member of the art club going into the school year. Not only is Mullet a natural leader, but she also brings her creativity to the group and helps generate ideas amongst her fellow club members.
