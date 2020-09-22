Kate Mullett

 Courtesy Photo

Pierre T.F. Riggs student Kate Mullet was named this week’s Pierre Fine Arts Performer of the Week for her involvement in the art club.

Mullet has been a key member of the art club going into the school year. Not only is Mullet a natural leader, but she also brings her creativity to the group and helps generate ideas amongst her fellow club members.

