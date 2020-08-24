Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said eight players, one coach and three staff members have had presumptive positive COVID-19 tests, and none participated in practice Sunday.
The NFL announced Sunday that teams serviced by the same laboratory in New Jersey returned several positive tests from Saturday. The league is investigating whether there is an issue with those tests, and whether they might be false positives.
“We’re just following protocol and doing what the league gives us the guidance with at this point,” Zimmer said.
The Vikings did not announce the names of those who had presumptive positive tests. However, according to pool reporter Courtney Cronin of ESPN, eight players not at practice Sunday were linebacker Eric Kendricks, running back C.J. Ham, guard Ezra Cleveland, tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart, defensive ends Jalyn Holmes and Kenny Willekes, wide receivers Alexander Hollings and Dillon Mitchell. Assistant special teams coach Ryan Ficken also was absent.
The Vikings moved practice indoors Sunday due to the heat. Due to coronavirus protocols inside the facility, the only member of the media allowed to watch was Cronin, the pool reporter. She is president of the Twin Cities chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America, and underwent testing prior to being admitted into the facility.
All the individuals on the Vikings affected have been placed in quarantine. Zimmer said the Vikings will know more Monday following results of Sunday’s tests.
“Saturday’s daily COVID testing returned several positives tests from each of the clubs serviced by the same laboratory in New Jersey,” the NFL said in a statement, “We are working with our testing partner, BioReference, to investigate these results, while the clubs work to confirm or rule out the positive tests. Clubs are taking immediate precautionary measures as outlined in the NFL-NFLPA’s health and safety protocols to include contact tracing, isolation of individuals and temporarily adjusting the schedule, where appropriate. The other laboratories used for NFL testing have not had similar results.”
About 10 NFL teams have been affected.
Regardless of the outcome with Minnesota’s tests, Zimmer said the situation could be good practice for anything that might happen during the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Well, honestly for us it’s probably good that it happened now so we’re able to adjust and adapt and figure out the kind of things that would happen if it did happen during the season and kind of what we would do from there,” Zimmer said.
Present Sunday and not practicing for the Vikings were defensive end Danielle Hunter and linebacker Anthony Barr. Hunter missed his seventh straight practice with what Zimmer has called a “little tweak.’’
“He’s getting a little better every day, so it’s really up to (athletic trainer Eric Sugarman when he returns to practice),” Zimmer said before practice.
Also, cornerback Kris Boyd returned to practice after sitting out the team’s previous workout on Friday.
