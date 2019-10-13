NEW YORK - LSU moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll, giving the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the country for the 29th time.
The Tigers jumped from No. 5, past No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Ohio State, after beating Florida in a matchup of unbeaten teams. LSU received 12 first-place votes Sunday in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. Alabama received 30 first-place votes and is No. 1 for the third consecutive week.
Oklahoma is No. 5 and Wisconsin became the first new team to crack the top six after Georgia became the highest-ranked team to lose to an unranked team this season. The Bulldogs dropped from third to 10th after losing at home to South Carolina in double overtime. They were among a season-high eight ranked teams to lose this weekend, including four to unranked teams.
Penn State moved up to No. 7. Florida's loss at LSU cost the ninth-ranked Gators two spots. Notre Dame is No. 8, two spots ahead of Georgia.
Texas slipped four spots to No. 15, the highest ranked team with two losses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.