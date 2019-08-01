Zack Greinke held the New York Yankees to two runs on two hits over five innings on Wednesday, and that was the good news for the Bronx Bombers when it comes to the veteran pitcher.
In the closing minutes of the 3 p.m. CT trade deadline, the Houston Astros reportedly acquired Greinke from the Arizona Diamondbacks, the second last-minute pitching pickup that shifts the Astros to the favorites to win the American League over the Yankees.
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal was the first to report the Greinke deal.
What's more, the New York Post's Joel Sherman reported that the Yankees were in pursuit of Toronto pitcher Aaron Sanchez ... and the Astros got him, too. The Blue Jays also sent pitcher Joe Biagini to Houston with Sanchez, reportedly in exchange for outfielder Derek Fisher.
According to multiple reports, the Diamondbacks got four prospects for Greinke: first baseman/outfielder Seth Beer (the Astros' No. 3 prospect per MLB Pipeline), right-handed pitcher J.B. Bukauskas (No. 4), righty Corbin Martin (No. 5) and utility player Joshua Rojas (No. 22). But the team was able to hold onto its two most prized prospects, outfielder Kyle Tucker and right-handed pitcher Forrest Whitley.
Greinke, 35, is in the midst of another stellar season. Before his outing against the Yankees, the right-hander was carrying a 10-4 record and 2.87 ERA. His .943 WHIP is tops in the National League. He has been an All-Star in each of the last three of his four seasons in Arizona. He is 197-122 with a 3.36 ERA in his 16-year career entering Wednesday.
The Astros now have a rotation of Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole, Wade Miley, Greinke, and Sanchez.
