MELBOURNE, Australia — If the United States men's basketball team was in need of a wake-up call before the start of the FIBA World Cup on Aug. 31 in China, it certainly got one on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Guard Patty Mills scored 30 points to lead host Australia to a 98-94 win over Team USA in an exhibition game in Melbourne, ending the United States' 13-year, 78-game winning streak in international play.

The Americans, coached by Gregg Popovich (who coaches Mills with the San Antonio Spurs), were led by Kemba Walker's 22 points and Harrison Barnes' 20. Australia got 16 points and nine rebounds from Andrew Bogut.

The Americans began their exhibition tour 2-0, a 90-81 victory over Spain in Anaheim, Calif., on Aug. 16 and a 102-86 win over Australia on Thursday.

The last time the Americans lost in international play was in the semifinals of the 2006 FIBA World Championship. Team USA went on to beat Argentina to win the bronze in that event and begin the run that ended against Mills' squad.

Tags

Load comments