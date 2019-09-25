Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy will emphasize the NFL’s policy of no social media through the end of postgame interviews after a live stream of the team’s locker room Monday showed right guard Kyle Long standing naked in front of his locker.
Third-year running back Tarik Cohen live-streamed video of the Bears’ locker room to his Instagram account following Monday night’s victory over the Washington Redskins.
“Without a doubt it is (a policy going forward),” Nagy said Wednesday, according to ESPN. “First of all, it’s a league rule, so that’s that. And I think it’s unfortunate that happened.”
Nagy said that Cohen feels both “apologetic” and “embarrassed” about the situation. Nagy called the whole thing a “mistake” but said there was no malicious intent.
The NFL allows players to post on social media platforms up until 90 minutes before kickoff. Posts are also prohibited until postgame locker room activity is concluded
