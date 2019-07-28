PARIS — Egan Bernal made history on Sunday, July 28, by becoming the first Colombian rider to win the Tour de France, which ended on the streets of Paris.
The 22-year-old Bernal is the third-youngest winner of the famous 21-stage race through the roads and mountains of France.
"It's incredible, I don't know what to say. I've won the Tour but I don't manage to believe it," Bernal said afterward. "I need a couple of days to assimilate all this. It's for my family and I just want to hug them. It's a feeling of happiness that I don't know how to describe it.
"This is the first Tour for us, Colombians. Many Colombians have tried before; we've had great cyclists in the past. But I'm the first one to win the Tour. Colombia deserves it."
Bernal won by one minute, 11 seconds over defending champion Geraint Thomas of Great Britain. Dutch rider Steven Kruijswijk (1:31 behind) was third, followed by Germany's Emanuel Buchmann (1:56) and France's Julian Alaphilippe (4:05).
Alaphilippe owned the yellow jersey for two thirds of the race before fading over the final days as Bernal overtook him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.