BROOKINGS, S.D. - North Dakota State left Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium on Saturday afternoon as the only remaining unbeaten playoff-eligible team in Division I FCS football. The Bison improved to 8-0 and are alone on top of the Missouri Valley Football Conference at 4-0.
There's a lot to rejoice for the team in those records. Yet, head coach Matt Entz said some areas of his team need fixing. NDSU was flagged 10 times for 100 yards in the 23-16 win over South Dakota State.
"Too many hiccups during the course of the game," he said. "We have to continue to fix those and they have to become a priority in practice. And that falls back on my shoulders and I need to make sure we deal with them and our kids to understand that we can't do that. We can't be first-and-15. We can't be first-and-23. That's not how we're successful."
For instance, NDSU had an illegal motion on its first series of the game on a third-and-2 play. In the second quarter, NDSU had first-and-goal at the SDSU 3-yard line, but a motion penalty stalled the drive and the Bison settled for a field goal.
Still, it was NDSU's fifth win over a ranked opponent this year. SDSU came in ranked No. 3 and probably won't fall much considering its two losses are to unbeaten Minnesota and unbeaten NDSU.
The Bison also defeated No. 18 Delaware, No. 4 UC Davis, No. 6 Illinois State and No. 10 Northern Iowa.
"Anytime you can get a win over a ranked opponent, regardless of how it looks, I'm super excited," Entz said, "and I know our kids humble enough right now they'll watch the film before they get a chance to watch it with their position coaches and they'll come into meetings saying I should have done this. You have a bunch of self starters who are willing to be accountable."
Hard to beat NDSU with 3s
The Jackrabbits got to within the NDSU 20-yard line on four separate occassions, which is commonly called the red zone. Only once did SDSU reach the end zone. It's hard to beat the No. 1 team in the country with field goals.
"We like to count by sevens, not threes," said SDSU running back Pierre Strong. "We have to finish in the red zone."
NDSU, likewise, scored one touchdown in its four red zone appearances. But the Bison got the big home runs with a 59-yard touchdown run from Ty Brooks and a 71-yarder from Adam Cofield.
South Dakota players make big plays
Two defensive players from South Dakota had big stamps on the win. Senior defensive end Derrek Tuszka from Warner, S.D., sacked SDSU quarterback Keaton Heide twice on the Jackrabbits' final possession, ending any Jackrabbit comeback hopes.
"We knew they had to pass," Tuszka said, "and that's what we wanted up front."
Said Entz: "He's a young man from South Dakota, it doesn't get any bigger for him. His last time playing in the Dakota Marker game, it was fitting a South Dakota native finished the game for us."
Earlier in the second half, defensive end Spencer Waege from Watertown, S.D., forced a fumble on SDSU quarterback Kanin Nelson and teammate Matt Biegler recovered. It led to a Bison touchdown and a 16-6 lead.
Etc. etc. etc.
Entz said he didn't think his team suffered any new injuries. "Everyone who started the game finished the game," he said. ... Cofield's 71-yard run was a career high. ... Brooks' 59-yard touchdown was a season high. ... NDSU now leads the Dakota Marker series 10-6.
