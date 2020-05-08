FARGO -- One of North Dakota State's most anticipated football games in school history is still on, for now.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown asked on Thursday, May 7, that "large gatherings, including sporting events, be canceled or modified to reduce the number of people in attendance through at least September."
Brown says that sporting events, concerts or festivals cannot happen in Oregon until effective prevention and treatment for the coronavirus is available. North Dakota State is slated to open the 2020 season Sept. 5 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., against the Rose Bowl champion Ducks.
NDSU athletic director Matt Larsen says he has not heard anything from Oregon about the status of the game but says that's normal. "It's still too far out in my mind, look how much has changed in this country in the last month and a half."
NDSU is scheduled to receive 650 thousand dollars for the one time guarantee game that was scheduled in August of 2015. Bison fans requested over 11 thousand tickets for the matchup with the Ducks when they were made available in March.
Larsen added that the main goal he's heard from colleagues around the country is to get the college football in its entirety played. "There's a huge focus on that. Every school and city is in a different place and each state is handling things differently."
