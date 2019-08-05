FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are nearing a contract extension that would tie the quarterback to the franchise beyond his upcoming 20th NFL season, according to multiple reports Sunday, Aug. 4.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the deal is for a two-year extension that will increase his salary from $15 million this year to $23 million. Full terms were not available.
The New England Patriots quarterback just celebrated his 42nd birthday on Saturday and is about one month away from beginning defense of his sixth Super Bowl title.
Having played in nine Super Bowls and won six, there's not much debate over Brady's value even as concerns about Father Time become more prevalent.
Despite his age, Brady played all 16 games and threw for 4,355 yards last season, completing 65.8 percent of his passes to go with 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
