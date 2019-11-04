CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns released starting safety Jermaine Whitehead on Monday, Oct. 4, one day after he posted a series of threatening remarks on social media following the team’s 24-19 loss in Denver.
“Imma kill you b-- — ... that’s on blood,” Whitehead wrote to one Twitter user.
“Don’t get shot at lil b-- — ... can you whoop my a — ... f- — football ... let me know when you need the address,” he tweeted to another.
Whitehead, who missed tackles on two big plays by the Broncos, also threatened Dustin Fox for criticizing his tackling. Fox works for the team’s radio network.
On Sunday night, the Browns issued a statement calling Whitehead’s comments “totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate.” By Monday morning, Whitehead was off the team.
Whitehead, 26, had 41 tackles and one interception in eight starts this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.