DULUTH -- Minnesota Duluth junior defenseman Scott Perunovich of Hibbing is heading to the NHL, agreeing to a two-year entry level contract with the St. Louis Blues on Friday.
According to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic, Perunovich and the Blues have agreed to two contract options in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that canceled the remainder of the 2019-20 college season and suspended the current NHL season.
If the NHL resumes play this season, his contract will begin in 2019-20. If not, it would begin in 2020-21.
Perunovich is a 2018 second-round pick of the Blues, taken No. 45 overall. Because he was drafted in his 20-year-old year, he was eligible to become a free agent on June 1.
That never appeared to be an option for Perunovich, with whom the Blues were in constant contact since drafting him after his freshman season with the Bulldogs. Blues director of player development Tim Taylor, development coach Glen Wesley and director of player recruitment Keith Tkachuk were constant presences at UMD games throughout the country the past two seasons.
General manager Doug Armstrong was at Lawson Ice Arena in Kalamazoo, Mich., in late February to watch Perunovich and the Bulldogs take on Western Michigan. Perunovich said that left a strong impression on him.
“When Doug Armstrong came to Western and talked to me after, that meant a ton knowing that they care to make the trip out there,” Perunovich said.
Perunovich finished tied for 10th in the nation in scoring and second among defensemen with six goals and 34 assists in 34 games this season. His 19 assists and 22 points on the power play tied for most in the nation this year.
In the last two weeks he picked up three NCHC award, including Player of the Year, and is a top 10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award. He was the national rookie of the year in 2017-18 before the Blues drafted him, a three-time All-NCHC first-team pick and two-time All-American, with a third All-American honor likely on the way.
Perunovich is the second Bulldog, and first underclassman, to agree to an NHL contract since the season was canceled due to a coronavirus. His defensive partner, senior Nick Wolff, signed last week with the Boston Bruins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.