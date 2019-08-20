Defending champion Clemson is No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason Top 25 for the first time ever.
The Tigers received 52 first-place votes to grab the top spot in the poll, released Monday. They are followed by a quartet of NCAA football heavyweights, starting with Alabama, who received the other 10 first-place votes.
At No. 3 is Georgia, followed by Oklahoma and Ohio State to round out the Top 5.
Clemson topped Alabama 44-16 for the College Football Playoff championship in January, its second title in the past three seasons. Alabama has won five since 2009 and was ranked as the preseason No. 1 each of the past three seasons.
Five more traditional powers make up the sixth through 10th spots on the list: LSU, Michigan, Florida, Notre Dame and Texas.
In all, 23 of the 25 teams are from the five power conferences, with the Big Ten leading the way with seven, followed by the SEC with six, the Pac-12 with five, the Big 12 with three and the ACC with two.
The rest of the Top 25:
11. Oregon
12. Texas A&M
13. Washington
14. Utah
15. Penn State
16. Auburn
17. UCF
18. Michigan State
19. Wisconsin
20. Iowa
21. Iowa State
22. Syracuse
23. Washington State
24. Nebraska
25. Stanford
